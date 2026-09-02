Germany exports tech solutions for modern fish farming but lags in production

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Germany imports about 90% of the seafood it consumes and produces relatively little through aquaculture.

A recent Hatch Blue report cited by the European Commission on Wednesday says this leaves Germany with a larger role in developing technology for modern fish farming than in producing fish at home.

Germany’s aquaculture future is expected to rely less on expanding domestic production and more on exporting its technology, engineering and expertise internationally.

Domestic aquaculture production in Germany is still dominated by traditional pond-based carp and trout farming.

Germany’s export role in modern fish farming

Germany has become a supplier of recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) technology — equipment used to raise fish in tanks where water is continuously cleaned and reused — alongside automation, water treatment systems, sensors, biotechnology solutions, feed additives and engineering expertise for projects around the world, according to the Hatch Blue report.

Germany is already the world’s fourth-largest supplier of RAS technology, behind Norway, the United States and Denmark.

The study also reviews areas linked to aquaculture such as fish health, genetics, feed additives, alternative seafood and algae, and describes Germany’s research and development and biotechnology capabilities.