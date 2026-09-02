Ukraine rebuilds school for displaced children amid war, funded by EU initiative

Credit: EEAS

A school in Lukashi village in Ukraine’s Kyiv oblast has reopened for the new academic year after being damaged in a Russian attack in March 2022.

The Lukashi Lyceum — the only school in the community — underwent a major reconstruction backed by the European Investment Bank, the EIB announced on Tuesday.

The rebuilt school will serve 119 students, including children with special educational needs and children from internally displaced families.

It will also provide working space for 25 staff members.

Renovation work included structural repairs, a new roof, insulated facades, and energy-efficient windows and doors.

Heating, ventilation, water, sewage, electrical and lighting systems were upgraded, and the building now has a protective shelter, improved accessibility for people with disabilities, and upgraded fire and security systems.

Funding and wider recovery programme

The €1.07 million reconstruction was financed with €690,000 from the EIB and €385,000 from the local budget, according to the EIB.

The EIB contribution came through its €340 million Ukraine Recovery Programme, which supports the rebuilding of essential social infrastructure across Ukrainian communities.

The Ukraine Recovery Programme is one of three joint EU–EIB recovery initiatives implemented with Ukraine’s Ministry for Recovery, Infrastructure and Transport, the Ministry of Finance and local authorities, with technical support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

“Every Ukrainian child deserves a safe place to learn and the chance to build a brighter future with hope and confidence, despite the challenges of war,” EIB Vice-President Karl Nehammer said.

In Kyiv oblast, the EIB is supporting the restoration of 72 facilities under its three recovery programmes, including schools, preschools, healthcare and municipal infrastructure.