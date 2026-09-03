EU Parliament committee backs new leaders for financial market regulation

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MEPs on the European Parliament’s Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee have backed Carlo Comporti to become chair of the European Securities and Markets Authority and Thomas Gstädtner to become executive director of the European Banking Authority.

Comporti was endorsed by the committee with 43 votes in favour, one against and three abstentions, the European Parliament announced on Wednesday.

The ESMA chair heads the EU agency that helps oversee financial markets across the bloc, including securities markets, it added.

Gstädtner was backed as EBA executive director with 46 votes in favour, none against and three abstentions.

The EBA is the EU body that helps develop banking rules and co-ordinate supervision across member states.

September plenary vote due

Both candidates are expected to face a confirmation vote by the full European Parliament during its September plenary session, the European Parliament said.