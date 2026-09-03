€500m loan unlocks western section of EU’s longest metro line

Credit: Unsplash

The European Investment Bank has signed an initial €500 million loan agreement with France’s publicly owned Société des Grands Projets to help fund construction of the western section of Metro Line 15 on the Grand Paris Express project.

The €500 million is the first tranche of a wider €3 billion financing package approved by the bank’s board in July 2026 for the same section, the EIB said in a release on Wednesday.

The western section is planned to run 22.4 kilometres and serve 14 municipalities across the Hauts-de-Seine and Seine-Saint-Denis departments.

Line 15 is due to form a 75-kilometre ring around Paris once the eastern and southern sections are completed, making it the longest metro line in the European Union.

The bank has previously provided €3.5 billion in loans between 2016 and 2023 for the southern section, bringing its total financing for Line 15 to €6.5 billion.

11 stations from Pont de Sèvres to Saint-Denis–Pleyel

Line 15 West will serve 11 stations between Pont de Sèvres and Saint-Denis–Pleyel and will be entirely underground, Société des Grands Projets said.

The route will pass through the La Défense business district, and is forecast to carry close to 600,000 passengers a day once in service in 2031.

Grand Paris Express is set to add four new metro lines — 15, 16, 17 and 18 — and extend Line 14, creating 68 new stations and about 200 kilometres of additional track, with 3 million passengers expected daily from 2031.

Extensions of Line 14 north to Saint-Denis–Pleyel and south to Orly Airport have been in service since the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.