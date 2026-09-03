€2.1b in EU aid scrutinised as Lebanon focuses on state capacity

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Lebanon and the European Union have launched a Joint Monitoring Committee in Beirut as a new platform for strategic dialogue on EU–Lebanon cooperation.

The first meeting was co-chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Mitri and Economy and Trade Minister Amer Bisat, alongside EU Ambassador to Lebanon Sandra De Waele and European Commission official Henrike Trautmann, the EU Delegation to Lebanon announced on Thursday, cited by the European External Action Service (EEAS).

Several Lebanese ministers attended, including those responsible for culture, defence, social affairs, interior, agriculture, administrative development, energy and water, and public health.

Talks on the first day focused on EU support to basic services and vulnerable communities, including education, healthcare, social protection, and water and wastewater services.

Participants reviewed progress and results, discussed implementation challenges and looked at ways to strengthen how EU cooperation is delivered.

Focus on reforms and next steps

Mitri thanked the EU and its member states for what he described as longstanding support, particularly in protecting vulnerable communities and maintaining essential services during successive crises in Lebanon, the EU Delegation reported.

He said international assistance should strengthen the capacity of the Lebanese state rather than replace it.

De Waele noted the committee was meeting at a time of “renewed momentum for reform” since political developments in early 2025, and said the EU and its member states were ready to support a “nationally led process” while responsibility for implementation should remain with Lebanon.

Discussions are due to continue on Thursday, covering the EU’s development cooperation portfolio in areas including governance and reforms, justice, security, private sector development, employment, agriculture, energy and the environment.

The meeting is also expected to discuss future priorities for the partnership, including under the Pact for the Mediterranean, in areas such as economic recovery and investment, energy, digital connectivity, security and skills.

EU support to Lebanon for 2021–2027 totals about €2.1 billion, including around €1.6 billion in development assistance.