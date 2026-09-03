EU surges support for Nepal floods with funding, supplies, and shelter

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The EU is providing a further NPR 89 million in humanitarian aid for communities affected by flash floods in Nepal, bringing its total emergency funding for the disaster to more than NPR 445 million (EUR 2.5 million).

The money will support a Disaster Response Emergency Fund (DREF) operation run by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies and led in-country by the Nepal Red Cross Society, the European External Action Service (EEAS) reported on Thursday.

Up to 20,000 people — around 4,000 households — in Bagmati Province are expected to receive assistance including emergency and transitional shelter, cash support, water and sanitation, healthcare, mental health and psychosocial support, and protection services.

The additional funding comes after flash floods struck Nepal on 26 August, causing loss of life and damage to homes, infrastructure and essential services.

Since the flooding, the Copernicus satellite mapping service has been providing maps to support the response.

Relief supplies and airlift to Kathmandu

Several EU countries are also sending relief items through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, with Germany, Luxembourg, Latvia and Sweden providing shelter and hygiene items, forensic equipment and other supplies.

The EU is also organising a Humanitarian Air Bridge to Kathmandu, with a flight carrying more than 80 tonnes of supplies from EU emergency stockpiles in Copenhagen scheduled to arrive later this week.