Costa cautions wildfires show need for EU budget rethink on defence, resilience

Credit: Antonio Costa on X

European Council President Antonio Costa said the EU must agree its next long-term budget for 2028 – 2034 by the end of this year to avoid disruptions to funding for areas including farming, business and research, after meeting Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens.

Costa said he is visiting EU leaders in their capitals to gather views ahead of upcoming European Council meetings, and said discussions with Greece would also help preparations for the Greek Presidency of the Council of the EU in the second half of 2027, the Council informed in a release on Thursday.

He stated that the summer’s “devastating wildfires” and severe droughts had shown the need for the EU to be ready for unexpected challenges, and argued the next budget should be structured differently from the current one agreed in 2020.

The next budget should support common priorities including defence and security, competitiveness, innovation and “strategic resilience”, while continuing to back cohesion policy and agricultural policy.

Costa noted the EU budget is largely financed through member states’ national contributions and that those contributions should be kept within “reasonable limits”, adding that an agreement would need a “balanced” package of “new own resources” — EU-level revenue streams — to help fund spending.

Borders, Turkey and a Gulf summit

Costa said Greece’s geographic position gave it a perspective on the Mediterranean and the Middle East, and added that the EU needs to protect its borders, including sea borders, and have the capabilities to respond effectively.

Mitsotakis briefed him on recent developments in relations between Greece and Turkey , and Costa said the EU is interested in a cooperative relationship with Turkey , while adding that Turkey’s “constructive engagement” is needed to advance cooperation, as repeatedly set out in European Council conclusions.

On the Middle East, Costa stated developments in the region affect Europe’s peace and stability, migration flows and energy security, and said the EU will hold a summit with the Gulf Cooperation Council countries on 24 October.