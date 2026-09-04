EU’s new handbooks tackle antisemitism, reclaim Jewish heritage across Europe

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The European Commission has marked the European Day of Jewish Culture, observed on Sunday, 6 September, by publishing two new handbooks designed to support Jewish culture, heritage and daily life across Europe.

The EU’s approach is set out in its “EU Strategy on combating antisemitism and fostering Jewish life 2021 – 2030," the Commission said in a release on Friday.

It stated that the new handbooks provide practical tools and guidance intended to help public authorities and the general public make Jewish life and heritage “more visible and better understood” across Europe.

“Jewish communities have shaped Europe for over 2,000 years… Jewish life is part of Europe. It must be seen, known, and protected,” Commissioner for Internal Affairs and Migration Magnus Brunner said.

New guides and a new prize

One of the publications, titled "Presence, Plurality, Continuity," is aimed primarily at public authorities — particularly local authorities — and sets out practical steps to help create an environment in which Jewish people can live openly and safely, according to the Commission.

The second handbook, "A Living Story Across Europe," maps Jewish heritage sites in 30 countries, including synagogues, cemeteries, museums, schools and former Jewish quarters, and describes their contribution to Europe’s culture and history.

That handbook also looks at existing frameworks across Europe that support the preservation of Jewish heritage.

The Commission also announced it will award the first Simone Veil Prize on 3 December 2026, with the prize set to recognise citizens, civil society organisations, policy-makers or community leaders whose work keeps Jewish heritage alive in Europe.