Deadly Nepal floods spark EU's largest emergency response in years

Credit: Hadja Lahbib on X

The EU has stepped up emergency assistance to Nepal after one of the country’s deadliest floods in decades left survivors facing severe humanitarian conditions.

An EU Humanitarian Air Bridge flight landed on Friday carrying 82 tonnes of supplies, including items for nutrition, health care, water and sanitation, shelter, education and protection, organised with UNICEF, the European Commission reported.

The Commission is also providing an additional €500,000 for the response, with the money channelled through the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies’ Disaster Response Emergency Fund.

Separate support is being sent through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism — a system used to coordinate aid offered by participating countries — with Luxembourg, Germany, Latvia and Norway providing equipment including life jackets, hygiene and kitchen kits, blankets, medical supplies, protective equipment and emergency energy equipment.

Earlier funding and EU support on the ground

The latest support follows €2 million in emergency humanitarian aid allocated on 28 August, on top of almost €3 million already allocated to Nepal in 2026 for disaster preparedness, according to the European Commission.

EU-funded partners have been providing assistance in Nepal, while Copernicus emergency satellite mapping has been activated to support response efforts.

Hadja Lahbib, the European Commissioner for Crisis Management, said the EU was supporting emergency responders and delivering aid including clean water, medicine, shelter and psychological support.

The Commission noted that its Emergency Response Coordination Centre, which operates around the clock, is coordinating assistance between EU member states, participating countries and humanitarian partners.