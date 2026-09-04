Europol and labour authority unite to combat hidden grip of exploitation

Credit: Europol

Europol and the European Labour Authority have signed a new Working Arrangement to step up cooperation against labour exploitation, human trafficking, fraud and related serious and organised crime.

The agreement was signed on 2 September 2026 and sets out a framework for closer cooperation and the exchange of strategic information between the two EU bodies, Europol informed.

It said the Working Arrangement formalises cooperation that has already taken place through joint involvement in EMPACT activities — an EU framework that supports coordinated action against organised crime.

Labour exploitation can be “a highly profitable business for organised crime”, with criminal networks operating across borders and using legitimate business structures to facilitate activity and hide criminal profits, Europol Acting Executive Director Jürgen Ebner stated.

He said stronger cooperation with the European Labour Authority would help improve information exchange, connect intelligence across jurisdictions and better identify organised crime structures linked to labour exploitation, adding that it would help turn intelligence into “stronger law enforcement action”.

Focus on cross-border cases

The signature marks “a more structured phase of cooperation” between the two organisations, and the authority wants to translate the arrangement into “meaningful action and practical cooperation” supporting national authorities, ELA Executive Director Cosmin Boiangiu said.

Labour exploitation remains a significant but often under-reported form of trafficking in human beings, and cases can initially appear as breaches of labour law, meaning signs of trafficking and organised crime may go undetected.

Recent operational work, including the Europol-coordinated GLOBAL CHAIN action days, has shown the value of a multidisciplinary approach.

Europol said it plans to strengthen links with national labour inspectorates through cooperation with ELA and improve the flow of information on labour exploitation and related criminal activity.