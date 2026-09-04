EU ambassador to Zimbabwe dies suddenly

Credit: EEAS

H.E. Ms Katrin Hagemann, the European Union’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe, has died after what the EU Delegation to Zimbabwe described as a sudden and unexpected passing on 3 September 2026.

The EU Delegation confirmed her death in a statement published on Thursday, offering condolences to her family, loved ones and colleagues, the European External Action Service (EEAS) informed.

No further comments will be made “in respect for the privacy of the family”, it said.

Book of Condolences to open in Harare

A Book of Condolences will be open to the public from Monday 7 September to Thursday 10 September 2026, from 10:00 to 16:00 each day, at the EU Delegation to Zimbabwe.