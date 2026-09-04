Five EU Member States want deal with third country on migrant return hub by New Year

European flags in front of the Berlaymont building, headquarters of the European Commission in Brussels. Belga / Hatim Kaghat

Denmark, Greece, Austria, Germany and the Netherlands aim to conclude an agreement with a third country around 1 January 2027 to send asylum seekers whose appeals have been rejected there, announced the Danish Minister for Migration Morten Bødskov on Friday.

Bødskov previously indicated that his country would be ready to transfer the first migrants to such a hub by the end of next year.

"Around the turn of the year, we hope to have reached an agreement in principle with a partner country outside the European Union" for the establishment of a "return hub", he stated at a press conference following consultations with the four other Member States in Copenhagen.

While no mention was made of prospective countries at the press conference, it emerged last week that a delegation from the five Member States had visited Rwanda. Uganda is also sometimes mentioned.

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Upon his arrival in the Danish capital, Greek minister Thanos Plevris, stated that "advanced" talks had taken place "with various countries" outside the EU.

Denmark, together with Greece, Austria, Germany and the Netherlands, has been spearheading the push for return hubs for some time.

"We do not accept that foreign nationals residing illegally in Denmark should be rewarded for the difficulties we face in sending them back," said Bødskov on Friday, outlining the aim of the initiative.

In June, the Member States and the European Parliament reached an agreement laying a legal basis for the establishment of these centres outside the EU's borders.

The agreement has caused concern amongst human rights defenders. For instance, in July, the Council of Europe – an organisation that is not part of the EU – sent a letter to the ministers of the five countries warning them of human rights violations.