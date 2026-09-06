Russian foreign minister fears 'real war' after German accusations

Sergey Lavrov Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia at the Conference on UN Photo / Emmanuel Hungrecker

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has accused Germany of escalating tensions towards “a real war” after Berlin blamed Moscow for an attempted bombing at Leipzig/Halle Airport.

In an interview with Russian state television on Sunday, Lavrov said a drone found at the airport had been described by Germany as originating from Russia. He said the allegation had not been properly explained and called it, “strictly speaking, the beginning of a real war.”

Lavrov also criticised German sanctions on Russia, including the closure of the Russian consulate in Bonn and the Russian House cultural centre in Berlin. He said the measures reminded him of how the Second World War began.

According to the Russian broadcaster Vesti, Lavrov suggested that Germany appeared to want war again. The Russian foreign minister is known for his combative rhetoric.

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In early August, a drone carrying an explosive device was found near a Ukrainian cargo aircraft at Leipzig/Halle Airport. The explosive did not detonate, and two more drones were later discovered.

After four weeks of investigation, the German government said in early September that the attempted attack had been carried out by Russian intelligence services. Berlin believes Germany has become a target for covert Russian operations because of its support for Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022.