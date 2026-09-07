EU market production dips in June as construction drives decline

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Total market production across the EU edged down by 0.1% in June 2026 compared with May, while it fell by 0.2% in the euro area.

The figures come from the total market production index (TMPI), a combined measure that tracks short-term changes across much of the market economy, including industry, construction, services and trade volumes, Eurostat informed on Monday.

The June decline in the EU was driven by falls in construction and services, down 1.0% and 0.2% respectively.

Trade increased by 0.3% over the month, while industrial production was unchanged.

Annual change still positive

Compared with June 2025, total market production rose by 1.0% in the EU and by 0.7% in the euro area, Eurostat said.

Eurostat published the data as part of its regular market production updates.