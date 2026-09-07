Netherlands secures €661m EU grants, advancing green energy and tax reforms

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The European Commission has approved the Netherlands’ fourth request for €661 million in grants under the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Facility, the main funding tool behind NextGenerationEU.

The Commission has assessed the request positively after the Netherlands met all 9 milestones and 15 targets linked to the payment, it announced in a statement on Monday.

Measures covered by the request include investments to enable offshore wind power generation and support more than 820,000 energy-saving upgrades for homes across the country.

The package also includes research and demonstration projects to increase the use of green hydrogen, as well as projects focused on digital education and training for unemployed people.

Tax and economic measures in the request include steps to limit tax loopholes and reforms linked to the transition to a new pension system.

What happens next

The Commission has sent its preliminary assessment to the EU’s Economic and Financial Committee — a body of senior officials that advises on economic and financial policy — which has four weeks to give its opinion.

A payment can be made after the committee issues its opinion and the Commission adopts a payment decision.

The Netherlands submitted the payment request on 2 July 2026, and the country’s recovery and resilience plan is financed by €5.44 billion in grants.

If paid, the latest request would bring total funds disbursed to the Netherlands under the Recovery and Resilience Facility to €3.73 billion, equal to 68.6% of the total available under its national plan.

Member states must submit final payment requests by the end of September 2026 ahead of the facility’s closure at the end of 2026.