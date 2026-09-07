EU spotlights progress in product safety rules, but 42% listings fall short

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Online marketplaces are showing higher compliance with EU product safety information rules, but more than four in 10 product listings checked still lacked key details.

Results from a 2026 “product safety sweep” — a coordinated check by market surveillance authorities — covered nearly 1,700 online listings for childcare and gym products across 35 online marketplaces, the European Commission and national authorities said in a statement on Monday.

The checks focused on whether listings met information requirements under the EU’s General Product Safety Regulation, including naming a “responsible person” in the EU and providing contact details.

New figures show 91% of marketplaces had registered in the EU’s Safety Gate Portal and designated the required point of contact for relevant authorities, up from 53% the previous year.

All of the marketplaces checked had designated a single contact point for consumers, up from 64% last year.

However, only 58% of reviewed listings provided manufacturer details, information about the responsible person in the EU, and product identification at the same time.

Non-compliant listings targeted

National authorities sent 560 orders to online marketplaces related to non-compliant listings after the screening, the Commission and market surveillance authorities said.

Consumers should be able to trust that products sold online meet EU safety standards, Executive Vice-President Henna Virkkunen said.

The sweep showed “real progress” but also “important gaps that still need to be closed”, Commissioner Michael McGrath stated.

National authorities and the Commission will continue monitoring compliance and pursue enforcement where needed, it said, adding that the findings will feed into discussions during International Product Safety Week, which runs until 10 September.