EU approves €53m aid to rescue Czech hall project in Brno

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The European Commission has approved a €53 million Czech state aid measure to help complete a multifunctional hall in Brno.

The funding is intended to cover higher construction costs that were not foreseen when the project was first backed, according to the Commission's announcement on Monday.

It said the additional costs were identified through public procurement procedures and relate to technical fitout requirements for the building.

The measure adds to earlier public support for the same project that the Commission approved in July 2023. The project would not continue without the new aid.

State aid rules and next steps

The Commission assessed the measure under EU state aid rules that allow support for certain economic activities under specified conditions, it said.

It concluded the aid was limited to the minimum needed and would have a limited impact on competition and trade between EU member states.

A non-confidential version of the decision will be published under case number SA.123593 in the Commission’s state aid register once any confidentiality issues have been resolved.