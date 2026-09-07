Limited market overlap clears path for food industry merger outside EU borders

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The European Commission has cleared Associated British Foods and Wilmar International to take joint control of China’s Hebei Mauri Food Co., under EU merger rules.

The deal involves Associated British Foods plc (ABF), based in the UK, and Singapore-based Wilmar International Limited acquiring joint control of Hebei Mauri Food Co., Ltd, the Commission said in a release on Monday.

The transaction mainly relates to the manufacture and supply of baker’s yeast outside the European Economic Area (EEA) — the EU countries plus Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway.

The Commission concluded the acquisition would not raise competition concerns because it would have limited impact on the EEA and the companies are not active in the same or vertically related markets.

Where to find the case details

The case was assessed under the Commission’s simplified merger review procedure.

Further information is available in the Commission’s public case register under case number M.12533.