EU condemns Iranian attacks, warns of rising tensions across Middle East

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The European Union said it was “alarmed” by a fresh military escalation in the Middle East, condemning what it described as a new wave of Iranian attacks on several countries in the region.

Iran carried out attacks against Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, according to an EU statement released by the European External Action Service (EEAS) on Friday.

The EU also declared it “deplore[d]” recent attacks against Saudi commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route for global oil and gas supplies.

It said the attacks violated international law and called for de-escalation and the full implementation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2817.

Calls for restraint and civilian protection

The EU urged all parties to refrain from actions that further threaten regional security and stability and could undermine efforts towards a peaceful and lasting resolution of the conflict.

It also called on all sides to protect civilians and to respect international humanitarian law — the rules of war intended to limit harm to people not taking part in hostilities.