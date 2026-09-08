EU unveils new plan to drive agri-food innovation from ground up

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The European Commission has published a new strategic approach for research and innovation across farming, forestry, rural areas and food systems in the EU.

The document is set out in a formal Communication and combines two linked frameworks — AgRI 2040 and Food 2040 — intended to guide research, innovation, deployment and uptake across the agri-food sector, the Commission said in a release on Tuesday.

It puts stronger focus on “users’ challenges” and on delivering “real impact on the ground” by bringing together end users, researchers and businesses to co-create, test and demonstrate solutions in real-world settings, while still ensuring food safety.

The approach also says it will help startups, scaleups and small and medium-sized enterprises move innovations closer to the market.

The Commission said boosting competitiveness requires looking at the “full value chain” — from research through to market — particularly for EU startups and scaleups.

Focus on bottom-up innovation

To support bottom-up innovation, the Commission said it will promote initiatives that validate traditional knowledge and practitioner-led solutions, and engage farmers in testing innovations across different regions.

The strategic approach is described as contributing to the Commission’s Vision for Agriculture and Food, as well as its Startup and Scaleup Strategy and Strategy for European Life Sciences.

It also complements the EU Bioeconomy Strategy by supporting innovation and sustainable value creation.