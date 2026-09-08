EU watchdog approves logistics deal, citing minimal market impact in Hamburg

Credit: Unsplash

The European Commission has cleared Prologis and NBIM to take joint control of a logistics property in Hamburg under the EU Merger Regulation.

The site is currently owned by Grundbesitz Spectrum GmbH & Co. KG, the Commission noted in a release on Tuesday.

The deal mainly concerns the operation and management of industrial real estate.

The Commission said it did not expect the transaction to raise competition concerns because the companies would have limited market positions as a result of the acquisition.

Simplified review

The case was assessed using the Commission’s simplified merger review procedure, which is used for transactions considered unlikely to cause competition problems.

Further details are published in the Commission’s public case register under case number M.12502.