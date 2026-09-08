EU-backed innovations push circular economy with market-ready projects

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Nearly 300 innovations developed through the EU’s LIFE programme have been added to the European Commission’s Innovation Radar platform.

A total of 295 LIFE-funded innovations are now listed on the Innovation Radar, a European Commission tool that profiles technologies, products and services emerging from EU-funded projects and raises their visibility with potential investors, partners and users, according to the European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency (CINEA).

Of those 295 innovations, 113 are classified as “market-ready”, while 81 have concrete plans to reach the market, 70 are in technology development and demonstration, and 31 are still exploring potential applications.

Examples include LIFE WEEELOOP, a project developing a “circular system” to recover and reuse materials and components from discarded kitchen hobs, with an estimated reduction in demand for virgin raw materials of up to 90% through returning parts to production.

Another project, LIFE WOOD4PLASTIC, is converting sugars and lignin from hardwood leftovers into bio-based plastics and demonstrating their use in compostable products including bags, food trays and dehumidifiers.

The project runs from 2024 to 2027 and expects to avoid 59 tonnes of plastic waste over its three-year lifetime because the new materials are biodegradable and compostable.

“Circularity needs to go beyond recycling: products should be designed, collected, processed and remanufactured in a way that retains their value within the industrial value chain for as long as possible,” said Mikel Telleria, LIFE WEEELOOP coordinator.

Pollution and water reuse projects also featured

The listings also include LIFE ABATE, which is developing a compact system to cut emissions of volatile organic compounds — chemicals that can contribute to air pollution and odours — from waste treatment plants, the agency said.

The project is aiming for VOC removal rates of 90% to 95% by 2027, while also reducing energy use and CO2 emissions.

LIFE WARRIOR has three innovations on the platform, including a low-energy, chemical-free ultraviolet disinfection process for reusing ultrafiltration membranes — filters used in water treatment — and an online marketplace to connect suppliers of used membranes with potential users.

The project has also developed an approach to treating and reusing reclaimed water for agricultural irrigation in line with EU requirements for water reuse.

Innovators featured on the Innovation Radar can also be selected for events and to compete for the annual Innovation Radar Prize, where finalists pitch their solutions to investors and entrepreneurs.

Around 50 to 60 new LIFE-funded innovations join the platform each year.