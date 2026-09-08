€20m EU funding fuels power grid overhaul in eastern Germany

Credit: CINEA

SachsenEnergie is set to receive €20.1 million in EU funding to expand and modernise electricity grids in Lusatia.

The grant is being awarded by the European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency (CINEA), which manages parts of EU funding programmes, acting on behalf of the European Union, SachsenEnergie and CINEA informed.

The money will support the “LaNeTra” project — short for Lausitz Network Transformation — covering work on high-, medium- and low-voltage networks in the eastern German districts of Bautzen and Görlitz.

SachsenEnergie said the EU grant sits alongside a €400 million loan agreed with the European Investment Bank (EIB) in 2025 and the company’s own funds.

Representatives of the EU and SachsenEnergie met last week at the SachsenNetze regional office in Bautzen for the official handover of the funding, with attendees including Ulla Korpinen from the EIB and SachsenEnergie chief executive Dr Frank Brinkmann.

What the funding will pay for

SachsenNetze, the group’s grid operator, will use the support for capacity expansion and upgrades including substations and transformers, the company said.

Planned high-voltage work includes replacing around 40 kilometres of power lines, including a new connection between Oderwitz and Lawalde.

The plans also include constructing the Horka grid node and carrying out work at 16 substations, SachsenEnergie said.

In the medium-voltage network, SachsenNetze plans to replace and extend around 213 kilometres of underground cables and modernise about 250 transformer and distribution stations.

A modern charging park for electric cars with 12 high-power charging points is being built in Bautzen.