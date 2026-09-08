EU turns to China's WeChat in bid to bolster partnerships

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The EU’s Delegation to China has launched an official WeChat account called “EU in China” (欧盟在中国).

The account is intended to provide audiences in China with updates about the European Union, EU–China relations and developments across Europe, the European External Action Service (EEAS) informed on Monday.

WeChat is one of China’s largest social media and messaging platforms and is widely used for news and information as well as communication.

Content on the “EU in China” account will include information on EU policy developments, progress in EU–China cooperation and the delegation’s activities.

Other social media channels

The EU delegation said it will also continue sharing updates and material about EU–China exchanges and cooperation through other official channels, including Weibo, Xiaohongshu and Bilibili — as well as LinkedIn, Instagram, X and Bluesky.

Readers in China can find the account by searching for “EU in China” (欧盟在中国), the delegation said.