NATO and EU vow to prevent security vacuum in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Credit: NATO

NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Shekerinska and the chair of the European Union’s Political and Security Committee, Lene Mandel Vensild, co-chaired a formal meeting on Operation Althea on Tuesday.

The meeting brought together NATO’s North Atlantic Council and the EU’s Political and Security Committee — known as the NAC and the PSC — to discuss the EU-led military mission in Bosnia and Herzegovina, NATO reported on Wednesday.

Operation Althea is carried out by the European Union Force, or EUFOR, and is aimed at supporting a safe and secure environment in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Support for EU mission and UN mandate renewal

Participants said they continued to back the mission under the Berlin Plus arrangements, a framework that allows the EU to draw on NATO assets and capabilities for certain operations, NATO said.

Those at the meeting also supported the upcoming renewal of the operation’s mandate by the United Nations Security Council.

NATO and the EU reiterated their commitment to stability in Bosnia and Herzegovina and said a “security vacuum” would not be allowed to emerge.