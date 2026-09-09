Sarajevo summit examines NATO's tangible shift to wartime capabilities

Credit: NATO

The deputy chair of NATO’s Military Committee, Lieutenant General Winston P. Brooks, spoke as a keynote speaker at the Sarajevo Security Conference held from 4 to 6 September, NATO said.

Brooks used his address to discuss NATO’s “deterrence and defence initiatives” and the Alliance’s move towards what it calls “NATO 3.0,” the alliance informed on Wednesday.

“Returning to our roots is what NATO is implementing in real time with NATO 3.0: the return to deterrence and defence at its highest form, with real hard and tangible capabilities,” he said in remarks published by NATO.

He also referred to the most recent NATO Summit in Ankara, saying: “What deters is capability — delivered now, in the hands of trained forces, ready to fight tonight. Real magazines. Real readiness. Real production lines running today, on timelines measured in months.”

Annual forum in Sarajevo

The Sarajevo Security Conference brings together about 300 participants each year, including representatives from NATO, international think tanks, Ministries of Defence and former intelligence officials.

This year’s conference covered topics including European security architecture, regional resilience and lessons from past peace support operations.