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Brânză frământată de Teaca, a Romanian cheese made in the village of Teaca in the country’s north, has been added to the EU’s list of protected food names after approval by the European Commission.

The cheese has been registered as a Protected geographical indication (PGI), a label that links a product’s name to a specific place and production method under EU rules, the Commission said in a release on Wednesday.

Brânză frământată de Teaca is made from raw — unpasteurised — cow’s milk that is curdled, fermented, aged, salted and kneaded in a pig’s bladder.

Added to EU register of protected names

The product’s characteristics cannot be accurately replicated outside its local cultural and geographical context, with producers relying on sight and touch to control each stage of the process.

The designation brings the number of protected names in the EU’s eAmbrosia register to more than 3,900.