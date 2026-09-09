Conflict zones see 40% surge in attacks on schools, EU warns

Credit: Unsplash

More than 8,500 attacks on education facilities, staff and students were reported across 28 conflict-affected countries in 2024–2025.

The incidents included schools being shelled, seized and used as military barracks, according to a statement by EU Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib issued on Wednesday ahead of the International Day to Protect Education from Attack.

At least 10,600 students and teachers were harmed, with attacks rising by more than 40% compared with the previous two years, she added, citing figures from the Global Coalition to Protect Education from Attack.

Lahbib also referred to separate figures showing that “last year alone” some 38,000 “grave violations” were verified against more than 24,000 children.

The term is used by the United Nations for the most serious abuses against children in conflict, including killing and maiming, recruitment, sexual violence, abduction, attacks on schools and hospitals, and denial of humanitarian access.

Calls for protection and accountability

Schools and civilians are protected under international law, but the rules are “increasingly treated like a menu of voluntary options”, Lahbib said.

All parties to armed conflicts should stop attacking schools, stop using them for military purposes, and allow protection workers to reach children safely, she said. Violations should be documented, investigated and addressed through “United Nations-led mechanisms”, she added.

The EU supports education as part of its emergency humanitarian response alongside food, shelter, health and protection, Lahbib stated.