EU backs Ukraine’s defence with €3.2b aid for Patriot system

Credit: European Commission

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has welcomed an agreement by EU member states allowing Ukraine to buy key products for Patriot air defence systems under a derogation.

Von der Leyen said in a statement on Tuesday the move was agreed alongside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and related specifically to purchases for the US-made Patriot system, which is used to intercept aircraft and missiles.

She also emphasised that the next disbursement of €3.2 billion would help Ukraine protect its skies from Russian attacks.

Funding already disbursed under Ukraine Support Loan

The €3.2 billion payment would add to €8.4 billion already disbursed under the Ukraine Support Loan, including funding for air defence, the Commission said.

Von der Leyen said the EU would “continue to work hand in hand” to support Ukraine and strengthen Europe’s defence posture.