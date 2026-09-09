EU condemns Houthi strikes in Saudi Arabia, warns of risk to Gulf security

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The European Union has condemned the latest Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia after strikes in the south of the country hit civilian and economic infrastructure and injured 73 civilians, including women and children.

The attacks targeted “civilian and economic infrastructure” and left dozens of civilians injured, the EU said in a statement on Wednesday released by the European External Action Service (EEAS).

It added that civilians and civilian sites must not be targeted.

The EU described the incidents as an escalation and said they violated international law and risked undermining regional security and stability.

It also urged the Houthis to end all attacks inside and outside Yemen, including attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea, and to comply with UN Security Council resolutions 2722 (2024) and 2826 (2026.

Calls to halt Red Sea shipping attacks

The EU said it remains committed to supporting the people of Yemen and to working with the United Nations, regional partners and the wider international community on de-escalation and a “comprehensive, inclusive, and sustainable” peace.

Peace and stability in Yemen are essential to the security of the Gulf region and the Red Sea.