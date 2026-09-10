Ukraine war refugees in Europe rise to 4.43 million, Germany hosts most

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A total of 4.43 million non-EU citizens who fled Ukraine were living in the EU under temporary protection on 31 July 2026.

That was up by 19,945 people — a 0.5% rise — compared with the end of June 2026, Eurostat reported on Thursday.

Germany hosted the largest number of people under temporary protection from Ukraine, with 1,290,225 beneficiaries, or 29.1% of the EU total.

Poland was next with 953,060 people (21.5%), followed by Czechia with 395,225 (8.9%).

The number of people under temporary protection increased in 23 of the 26 EU countries with available data between the end of June and the end of July.

The biggest rises in absolute terms were recorded in Czechia (+4,415), Romania (+4,055) and Germany (+3,995).

Poland, France and Cyprus recorded decreases over the same period, falling by 8,110, 475 and 110 respectively.

Highest per-capita rates in Czechia, Slovakia and Cyprus

Czechia recorded the highest number of temporary protection beneficiaries relative to its population, at 36.2 per 1,000 people, Eurostat said.

Slovakia followed with 27.5 per 1,000, and Cyprus with 26.7 per 1,000, compared with an EU average of 9.8 per 1,000.

Ukrainian citizens made up more than 98.5% of all beneficiaries in the EU.

Adult women accounted for 43.4% of the total, adult men for 27.1%, and minors for 29.4%.

Temporary protection is an EU-wide status that gives people fleeing war immediate rights to live in an EU country, without going through the standard asylum process, under a 2022 decision adopted after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The EU agreed in June 2025 to extend temporary protection from 4 March 2026 to 4 March 2027.