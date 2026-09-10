EU lawmakers push streamlined energy grids to tackle resilience and price stability

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EU lawmakers have backed proposed changes to cross-border energy infrastructure rules that would streamline planning and permitting for major projects.

Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) on the Parliament’s Industry, Research and Energy Committee voted on Thursday to amend the regulation on trans-European energy infrastructure, known as TEN-E — a framework covering pipelines, cables and other facilities that carry energy across borders within the EU, the European Parliament informed.

The committee said the changes are intended to strengthen energy security by improving cross-border connections and reducing bottlenecks so energy can flow more freely between member states.

Under the proposed update, the European Commission would take a stronger role in developing a “common energy scenario” to guide infrastructure decisions using shared data.

The amendments would also introduce tools to identify gaps in electricity and hydrogen networks.

The committee’s text would streamline the authorisation process for key projects, with authorities required to consider whether existing networks can be optimised — or whether digital and demand-side measures could address needs — before approving new physical infrastructure.

Focus on price stability and resilience

MEPs said grid expansion should support market integration, including through its effects on price stability and resource adequacy, the European Parliament said.

They also broadened the list of infrastructure priorities to include measures to protect and strengthen critical network elements, as well as monitoring, control and digitalisation equipment, and projects linked to climate adaptation of energy infrastructure.

Lead MEP Tsvetelina Penkova, a Bulgarian member of the Socialists and Democrats group, said: “Europe needs the right infrastructure in the right places, based on robust data and a clear assessment of what citizens and our economy actually need.”

The draft report was adopted by 56 votes to 10, with nine abstentions. The committee also voted 61 to six, with eight abstentions, to open talks with the Council of the EU on the final legislation, if that decision is endorsed at an upcoming plenary session.

The European Commission proposed revising TEN-E as part of its “European grids package” published on 10 December 2025.