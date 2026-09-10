EU proposes border security deal with US as visa waiver conditions loom

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The European Commission has proposed Council decisions to sign and conclude a framework agreement with the United States on an Enhanced Border Security Partnership, setting conditions for reciprocal information exchange.

The proposed EU–US framework agreement is linked to requirements set by the US for continued participation in the US Visa Waiver Programme, the European Commission said in a statement on Thursday.

It would set overall rules for sharing information between the EU and the US, while any actual exchanges would be carried out through separate bilateral agreements between individual EU member states and the US.

The data shared would come from member states’ national databases.

How the agreement would take effect

The Commission said the agreement includes safeguards on data protection, aligning with EU law and the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights.

Under the process outlined by the Commission, the Council would first decide whether to sign the framework agreement and then submit it to the European Parliament for consent.

If Parliament gives its consent, the Council could then formally conclude the agreement.

Once the framework agreement starts to apply, member states would be able to conclude bilateral agreements with the US under the conditions and safeguards set out in the framework.

The Council tasked the Commission with opening negotiations in December 2025 and talks began in January this year.