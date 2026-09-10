EU approves €114.7m for Spain’s border crisis response after Ceuta crossings

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The European Commission has approved €114.7 million in emergency funding for Spain after large-scale illegal border crossings into Ceuta on 30 – 31 July.

The money follows a request submitted by Spain on 24 August and will be drawn from two EU funding streams — the Asylum Migration and Integration Fund (€82.7 million) and the Border Management and Visa Instrument (€32 million), the Commission announced on Thursday.

It said the funding will support border surveillance and protection measures, including equipment such as thermal cameras and other observation technology, floating buoy systems and underwater drones.

It will also cover the deployment of additional staff and equipment, the creation of facilities to screen migrants, and support for returning people who remain in Ceuta without legal permission to stay.

Reception capacity in Ceuta — including for unaccompanied minors — will also be supported through the funding.

EU agencies to step up operational support

The Commission said it has coordinated support from EU agencies after Spain asked for operational assistance, with Frontex, Europol and the European Union Agency for Asylum (EUAA) responding positively.

Frontex is ready to extend existing operational plans for joint operations in Spain in 2027, and an extension of the current Joint Operation Minerva has already been agreed, the Commission said.

It added that further Frontex support could include maritime assets, information exchange via Eurosur — an EU system for sharing border surveillance information — and assistance linked to returns, as well as support for cooperation with Morocco.

Europol will continue cooperation with Spanish law enforcement, including support related to investigations into migrant smuggling networks and strategic analysis.

The EUAA has also offered support for interviews and interpretation.

A joint “core group” made up of representatives from the Commission, EU agencies and Spanish contact points will meet regularly, with a first meeting due this week.

A second technical visit to Ceuta is also planned for this week.

Once the funding grant agreement is signed, the Commission said it has 30 days to pay up to 80% of the amount, with up to that level expected to be made available shortly after signature.

The funding can also cover eligible actions retroactively from the day the emergency situation began.