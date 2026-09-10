€760m ESA contract marks bold push for European autonomy in space

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The European Space Agency has awarded The Exploration Company a €760 million contract for the next phase of its commercial cargo return programme.

The programme, previously known as the Leo Cargo Return Service (LCRS), was endorsed by ESA member states in 2022 as a competition for European industry to propose a first step towards carrying cargo to and from space stations in low Earth orbit — the region of space where the International Space Station (ISS) flies, ESA informed on Thursday.

It said the project has now entered Phase 2 under a new name, ALADDIN — short for Autonomous LEO Accelerated Demo Docking to ISS Node — which focuses on demonstrating autonomous docking with the ISS within a limited operating window.

Opened for tender in March 2026, Phase 2 moves from early development to completing the full system and carrying out an in-orbit demonstration.

The contract signed at the International Space Summit in Paris includes an initial demonstration mission of TEC’s “Nyx” capsule to the ISS, plus two additional cargo missions to the ISS or a future commercial space station.

Funding split and ESA’s role

Of the €760 million total, €310 million is allocated for the demonstration mission, with an optional €450 million for two further service missions that are still to be confirmed, ESA said.

TEC secured 40% of the financing for the Nyx demonstration from private investors, with ESA covering the remaining 60%.

“Europe is taking a big step towards greater autonomy in space,” ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher said.

Hélène Huby, chief executive and founder of The Exploration Company, said the company started developing Nyx with private funding and has now reached a level of maturity where public funding can support finalising the vehicle.

Daniel Neuenschwander, ESA’s director for human and robotic exploration, said the contract “officially launches” Phase 2 of ALADDIN.