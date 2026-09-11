Friday, 11 September 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Belgian MEP urges 50% tax on fossil fuel windfalls after deadly summer heat

Friday, 11 September 2026
By The Brussels Times Newsroom
Belgian MEP urges 50% tax on fossil fuel windfalls after deadly summer heat
A man cools off in Brussels amid the 2026 summer heatwave. Credit: Vicente Torre Hovelson / The Brussels Times

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