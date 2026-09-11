Friday, 11 September 2026
Magazine
Brussels
Belgium
Business
Art & Culture
EU Affairs
World
Belgium
Unlocked
Belgian MEP urges 50% tax on fossil fuel windfalls after deadly summer heat
Belgian MEP urges 50% tax on fossil fuel windfalls after deadly summer heat
Friday, 11 September 2026
By
The Brussels Times Newsroom
A man cools off in Brussels amid the 2026 summer heatwave. Credit: Vicente Torre Hovelson / The Brussels Times
Copyright © 2026 The Brussels Times. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise
Become a Contributor
Privacy Policy
Careers
About Us