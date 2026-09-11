Friday, 11 September 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

EU labour shifts reveal millions returning to work amid high inactivity rates

Friday, 11 September 2026
By The Brussels Times Newsroom
EU labour shifts reveal millions returning to work amid high inactivity rates
Credit: Unsplash

Some 3.1 million unemployed people aged 15 to 74 in the EU moved into work between the first and second quarters of 2026.

That shift represented 23.2% of all unemployed people in the first quarter, Eurostat reported on Friday.

Over the same period, 7.0 million people — 52.8% — stayed unemployed, while 3.2 million — 24.0% — moved out of the labour force.

Eurostat defines people “out of the labour force” as those who are neither in work nor unemployed, such as students, retirees and others not looking for a job.

Flows from work and inactivity

Among those who were in employment in the first quarter of 2026, 2.5 million people — 1.2% — became unemployed in the second quarter, Eurostat reported.

A further 4.8 million workers — 2.3% — moved out of the labour force over the same period.

Of people who were out of the labour force in the first quarter, 4.2 million — 3.7% — entered employment in the second quarter, while 3.9 million — 3.4% — became unemployed.

Changes in the labour market status in the EU in Q2 2026 (% of initial status in Q1 2026, population aged 15-74). Chart. See link to the full dataset below.

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