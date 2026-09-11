NATO chief backs Germany after 'reckless' hybrid attack at Leipzig airport

Credit: German Foreign Ministry/NATO

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte told German diplomats in Berlin that Germany was playing a leading role in a major shift in the Alliance’s approach to security, which he described as “NATO 3.0.”

Rutte addressed the annual German Heads of Mission Conference on Thursday, 10 September 2026, NATO reported on Thursday.

He described “NATO 3.0” as the most profound transformation of NATO since the Cold War, with European Allies and Canada taking greater responsibility for their security.

“Security is not something the US should do for us, but with us,” Rutte said.

He pointed to several German contributions to NATO’s military posture, including a new armoured brigade permanently stationed in Lithuania and German aircraft and ships supporting NATO deterrence and defence.

He also cited a new command role for the First German-Netherlands Corps on NATO’s eastern flank.

Solidarity with Germany after Leipzig airport attack

Rutte also voiced support for Germany after what NATO described as Russia’s “reckless hybrid attack” at Leipzig airport.

“NATO stands in full solidarity with Germany. You have 31 friends and Allies by your side,” he said.

Speaking alongside German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, Rutte said NATO’s response would be “more support for Ukraine” in its defence against “Russian aggression.”