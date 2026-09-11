EU clears €6.1b defence aid for Ukraine but funds face scrutiny

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The European Commission has approved an additional €6.1 billion for Ukraine to buy air and missile defence equipment, ammunition, drones and electronic warfare systems.

The funding will support purchases from both EU and Ukrainian companies, the Commission announced on Friday.

It said the decision follows agreement by EU member states on Monday.

Ukraine will also be able to procure PAC-3 missiles for Patriot air defence systems under the package.

The Patriot system is a US-made air defence system that can intercept aircraft and missiles.

The €6.1 billion is funded under the EU’s €90 billion Ukraine Support Loan, which the Commission said includes €30 billion for budget aid and €60 billion for defence across 2026 and 2027.

It added that €28.3 billion for Ukraine’s 2026 defence support under the loan has now been fully allocated.

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the approval means Ukraine can “purchase the Patriot equipment it needs” to protect its skies.

Contracts still to be checked before funds released

Before any money is paid out, the Commission said it is reviewing contracts to ensure they comply with conditions in the Ukraine Support Loan and with procurement terms agreed with member states.

The Commission said it has already disbursed €8.35 billion in defence funding for Ukraine this year, and that more funding will follow.

Since 2022, the EU and its member states have provided €220.2 billion in overall support to Ukraine, including €3.8 billion from the proceeds of immobilised Russian assets.