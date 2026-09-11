Record-breaking demand for EU research fellowships as competition soars

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A record 21,627 researchers worldwide have applied for the European Union’s 2026 Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions (MSCA) Postdoctoral Fellowships, backed by an indicative budget of €399.05 million.

The scheme offers PhD holders the chance to carry out a research project in another country, while gaining skills and building international networks, the European Commission informed in a release on Friday.

Researchers of any nationality can apply, and projects can be hosted by organisations in both academia and industry, including universities, research centres, companies and public bodies.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the number of applications was an “all-time record high”.

Funding and timelines

The Commission stated the results from the 2026 fellowship call are expected to be announced in February 2027.

It also said it has announced new MSCA calls worth €1.25 billion in 2026 to support training and research.

About 40% of researchers supported by MSCA come from outside the EU, and most of them remain in Europe after their fellowship ends, Commissioner for Startups, Research and Innovation Ekaterina Zaharieva said.