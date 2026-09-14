EU rail freight down for fourth year as key economies falter

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Rail freight transport across the EU fell by 1.8% in 2025, marking the fourth consecutive annual decline.

Total rail freight performance — measured in tonne-kilometres, a standard unit that combines the weight of goods moved with the distance travelled — dropped to 368.2 billion tonne-kilometres in 2025 from 375.1 billion in 2024, Eurostat announced on Monday.

Germany remained the largest contributor, accounting for 33.5% of the EU total, or 123.5 billion tonne-kilometres.

Poland followed with 14.7% (54.3 billion), ahead of France on 9.3% (34.4 billion).

In 2025, rail freight performance fell in 16 EU countries and rose in eight.

Biggest country changes and freight per head

The steepest year-on-year falls were recorded in Ireland (down 35.2%), Latvia (down 18.8%) and Estonia (down 17.3%), Eurostat said.

The largest increases were in Greece (up 9.3%), Portugal (up 8.4%) and France (up 6.6%).

Measured against population, Luxembourg recorded the highest rail freight volume per person at 10.7 tonnes per capita in 2025, followed by Austria at 10.5 and Lithuania at 8.5.

The lowest levels were in Ireland at 0.03 tonnes per capita, Greece at 0.06 and Spain at 0.5.