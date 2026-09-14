EU greenlights €52m aid to Romanian farmers hit by fuel costs

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The European Commission has approved a €52 million (RON 277 million) Romanian state aid scheme for cattle farmers facing higher fuel and fertiliser costs linked to the Middle East crisis.

The scheme will support companies active in the cattle farming sector and will run until 31 December 2026, the Commission announced on Monday.

Support will be paid as direct grants, with a maximum of €50,000 per company.

The Commission said the measure was approved under its Middle East Crisis Temporary State Aid Framework, known as METSAF — a time-limited set of EU rules that allows governments to give certain types of support more quickly during the crisis.

Temporary EU framework in place until end of 2026

METSAF was adopted on 29 April 2026 and is designed to allow member states to support parts of the EU economy affected by the Middle East crisis, the Commission said.

The framework applies to sectors including agriculture, fishery, transport and energy-intensive industries, and is due to remain in place until 31 December 2026.

The Commission noted that non-confidential versions of the decision will be published under case number SA.124647 in its state aid register.