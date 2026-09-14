EU greenlights acquisition of German space firm, citing no competition risks

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The European Commission has approved EQT Fund Management’s acquisition of German space services company Exolaunch, under the EU Merger Regulation.

The deal gives EQT Fund Management S.à r.l. — listed by the Commission as EFMS and based in Luxembourg — sole control of Exolaunch GmbH, the Commission informed on Monday.

The transaction relates primarily to space-related services.

The Commission said it found no competition concerns because the companies are not active in the same markets or in vertically related markets — meaning they do not operate at different stages of the same supply chain.

Simplified review procedure

The notified transaction was examined under the Commission’s simplified merger review procedure.

Further details are available in the Commission’s public case register under case number M.12534.