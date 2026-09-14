EU alliance urges progress report as new apprenticeship initiatives take shape

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Members of the European Alliance for Apprenticeships have been asked to complete the group’s annual survey by Monday, 5 October 2026.

The survey covers progress made on members’ pledges between September 2025 and August 2026, the European Commission informed on Monday. Completing it is a requirement for all members.

Participants are invited to share achievements, challenges and experiences of taking part in the alliance.

The feedback will be used to identify areas where the alliance’s activities could be strengthened.

Members can also use the survey to highlight initiatives supporting apprenticeships for women and girls in science, technology, engineering and maths subjects, following a call made in June 2025 by European Commission Executive Vice-President Roxana Mînzatu.

New community on training and business links

This year’s survey also asks members whether they want to join or lead a planned “Community on VET-Business Partnerships”, the Commission said.

VET refers to vocational education and training — programmes that teach job-specific skills, often through workplace learning.

The alliance said responses will help set the community’s priority topics and activities for its first year, and gather ideas for themes of future communities.

The findings from the survey will inform work to improve the quality, supply, image and mobility of apprenticeships, and support the integration of green and digital skills.

The main contact person for each pledge has been sent a personalised survey link by email.

Members who have not received the link can contact EAfAmembers@ecorys.com for help.