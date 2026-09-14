€203m EU loan backs gas-free hospital set to reshape Dutch healthcare landscape

Credit: Unsplash

Bravis Hospital in the Netherlands has secured a financing package for a new hospital building in Roosendaal, including a €203 million loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB).

The project will be built in the De Bulkenaar area of Roosendaal, with construction scheduled to start in October 2026 and completion expected in 2030, the EIB announced on Thursday.

The funding package also includes support from Dutch banks ABN AMRO and Rabobank, as well as the Dutch Healthcare Guarantee Fund (Waarborgfonds voor de Zorgsector).

The new facility is planned to replace Bravis Hospital’s existing sites in Roosendaal and Bergen op Zoom.

Outpatient services will continue in Bergen op Zoom through a dedicated healthcare centre.

New building planned to be gas-free

The hospital is set to have about 77,500 square metres of floor space across four interconnected wings linked by a central atrium, with capacity for around 450 beds, the bank said.

About 75% of the beds are planned to be in single-patient rooms.

The building is designed to operate without gas and to generate as much of its own energy as possible.

“In addition to an ageing population, Dutch hospitals will also have to deal with the broader transitions that Europe is facing,” Chantal Schrijver, head of the EIB Group Office in the Netherlands, said in a statement.

“This financing agreement demonstrates the confidence that our banking partners have in the strong financial position of our hospital,” Albert-Jan Mante, a member of Bravis Hospital’s executive board, said.