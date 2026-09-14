EU-backed tech park to transform Poland's research and innovation landscape

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The European Investment Bank has signed a PLN 150 million financing agreement with Wrocław University of Science and Technology to help build a new technology park.

The loan is the first tranche of a PLN 600 million package approved for the university, with the funding expected to cover up to half of the cost of planned investment in integrated research, teaching and innovation infrastructure, the EIB announced on Monday.

The project centres on the Tech Innovation Park LEM — short for Life, Energy & Materials — a network of facilities due to be developed by 2030 with long-term financing backed by InvestEU guarantees.

The EIB said the planned park will include laboratories for research bringing together engineering, medicine and biology, as well as centres focused on microelectronics, digital technology and quantum technology.

It will also include research infrastructure for materials, energy, climate and urban studies, plus spaces intended for entrepreneurship, international cooperation and student activities.

Part of TechEU programme

The agreement is the sixth EIB financing deal in Poland under TechEU, the bank’s programme that it said is designed to mobilise €250 billion of investment in innovative sectors.

The financing for universities and research institutions forms part of TechEU, under which the EIB Group plans to invest €70 billion by the end of 2027 in areas including artificial intelligence, biotechnology, clean energy, and security and defence.

“This is one of the largest development investments in the history of Wrocław University of Science and Technology,” said Professor Arkadiusz Wójs, the university’s rector.

The project will support research in life sciences, energy and materials, and strengthen cooperation between science and industry, declared Marko Primorac, an EIB vice-president responsible for operations in Poland.