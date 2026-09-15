Young adults in the EU delaying independence as home-leaving age climbs further

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Young people in the EU left their parents’ home at an average age of 26.3 in 2025, up slightly from 26.2 in 2024.

The average age has stayed close to 26 since 2002, Eurostat reported in a release on Tuesday.

The highest average ages for leaving the parental home — at 30 or above — were recorded in Croatia (31.5), Greece and Slovakia (both 30.9), and Spain and Italy (both 30.2).

The lowest average ages were registered in Finland (21.4), Denmark (21.8) and Estonia and Lithuania (both 22.7).

Employment rates among 20 to 29-year-olds

The employment rate in the EU among young people aged 20 to 29 was 65.5% in 2025, Eurostat reported.

In most countries where young people leave the parental home below the EU average age, the employment rate for 20 to 29-year-olds is above the EU average.

Countries where young people tend to leave home sooner include the Netherlands, Denmark, Germany and Sweden, while Greece, Croatia, Spain and Italy were among those where young people leave later and the employment rate was below the EU average.