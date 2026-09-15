NATO praises Slovenia’s contributions amid warnings over Russian aggression

Credit: NATO

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte met Slovenia’s Prime Minister Janez Janša at NATO Headquarters on Monday and praised Slovenia’s military contributions and its support for Ukraine.

Rutte thanked Janša for Slovenia’s role in NATO activities in the Western Balkans and for backing Ukraine, the alliance informed on Monday.

Slovenia contributes to NATO’s Forward Land Forces in Latvia and Slovakia, Rutte said.

He added that Slovenia provides personnel to the NATO-led KFOR peacekeeping mission in Kosovo, which is tasked with maintaining a safe and secure environment for communities there.

Slovenia provided more than €60 million in security assistance to Ukraine in 2025, Rutte said.

He also cited the country’s contributions to NATO’s PURL initiative, the Czech Ammunition Initiative and NATO’s Security Assistance and Training Command, which supports Ukrainian forces.

Rutte comments on the war in Ukraine

Russia “continues to lash out” with “reckless and dangerous attacks” including against civilian infrastructure near NATO territory, Rutte said.

He referred to what he described as a strike on a passenger train in Ukraine “yesterday.”

Rutte emphasised that Russia’s President Vladimir Putin “thinks that he can stop us from supporting Ukraine” and “undermine our unity”, adding: “He is wrong.”

NATO’s commitment to collective defence remains “ironclad” and it would do what is necessary to protect “every inch” of Allied territory, Rutte said.