€100m loan modernises vital EU port with military and green upgrades

Credit: Port of Klaipeda

The European Investment Bank has agreed a €100 million loan to help upgrade Lithuania’s biggest seaport, Klaipėda, including work to adapt part of its cruise-ship terminal to accommodate NATO vessels.

The funding will go to the Klaipėda State Seaport Authority to expand and modernise infrastructure at the port on the Baltic Sea, the EIB announced on Tuesday.

Parts of the civilian cruise terminal will be modified to meet NATO requirements, enabling logistical support for allied naval vessels.

The overall project is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2027.

The €100 million loan will cover up to half of the project’s total cost of about €201 million, with the rest to come from the European Union, national sources and other institutions.

Shore power, hydrogen and offshore wind facilities

The programme also includes shoreside electricity supply for ferries — allowing ships to plug into the local power grid while in port rather than running engines — as well as green hydrogen production and refuelling infrastructure, the bank said.

Other elements include low-emission port vessels, upgraded quays to support offshore wind development, dredging works and reinforced breakwaters.

The port is part of the EU’s core Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T), a bloc-wide system of major transport routes.

EIB vice-president Karl Nehammer said the investment contributed to “supporting European security and cohesion” while also aligning “with the green transition.”