EU launches energy regulation academy to tackle market reform challenges

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The European Commission and the European University Institute have launched a new EU-funded Energy Regulation Academy to help national authorities across all EU member states put recent electricity market reforms into practice.

The programme, known as EnRA, will be delivered by the Florence School of Regulation, part of the European University Institute, the Commission announced on Tuesday.

EnRA will run for three years and is designed for professionals working in regulatory authorities, ministries and other public bodies involved in energy policy and regulation.

Planned activities include specialised training courses, regional workshops on cross-border regulatory issues, tailored consultations for country-specific or regional needs, and technical briefs intended to make complex reforms easier to apply.

The Commission said the curriculum is expected to change over time based on EU policy priorities and the needs of member states.

What the training will cover

Topics listed for the programme include electricity market design, renewable energy integration, grid investment, digitalisation, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and cross-border coordination, the Commission said.

Some sessions will address contracts for difference and power purchase agreements — two types of long-term arrangements that can be used to provide price certainty for electricity projects.

The initiative is funded through the EU’s Technical Support Instrument and is being implemented by the European University Institute’s Florence School of Regulation in cooperation with the Commission’s Reform and Investment Task Force (SG REFORM).

The official public launch is taking place at the European University Institute in Florence on 15 September 2026, with the residential part of the first training course scheduled for 16 – 18 September.